iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,047,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 367,128 shares.The stock last traded at $26.34 and had previously closed at $26.30.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $437,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

