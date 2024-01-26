iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $316.63

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $316.63 and last traded at $316.22, with a volume of 242379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.