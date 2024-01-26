iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.08

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $280.08 and last traded at $279.98, with a volume of 36462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day moving average of $257.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

