iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.64

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 165467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

