Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.22. 927,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $141.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,058 shares of company stock worth $10,018,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jabil by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

