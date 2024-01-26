James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 226,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 59,318 shares.The stock last traded at $36.14 and had previously closed at $37.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.