Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.53

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 85473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

