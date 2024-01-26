JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Up 181.0% in January

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDSPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

