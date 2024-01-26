JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $293.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total value of $4,179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,701,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,418,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,701,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,418,870.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

