JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 23,467.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 6,878.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in JOANN by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

JOAN stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

