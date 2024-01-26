John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $121.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

JBT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. 73,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after buying an additional 432,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,359,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

