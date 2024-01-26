John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 141,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 74,309 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

