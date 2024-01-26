Joseph Riemer Sells 2,000 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,997 shares in the company, valued at $137,502.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.
Sono-Tek Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 37,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,555. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of -0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.