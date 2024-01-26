Joseph Riemer Sells 2,000 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,997 shares in the company, valued at $137,502.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22.

On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 37,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,555. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

