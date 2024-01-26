Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 25,000 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$29,350.00 ($19,309.21).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 3,592 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$4,310.40 ($2,835.79).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 27,731 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.73 ($21,382.06).

On Wednesday, November 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 72,269 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,941.28 ($53,250.84).

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($19,078.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

