JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.98

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 689250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

