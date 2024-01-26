Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $16.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,519.60. The company had a trading volume of 209,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,785. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,144.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

