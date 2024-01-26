Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock remained flat at $24.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,744. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.