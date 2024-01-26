Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $51.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 109,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 527,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 205,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after buying an additional 199,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

