Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.17.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.11. 1,732,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.