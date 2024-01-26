Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Price Target to $32.00

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 7,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $243.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 133.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

