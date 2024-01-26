Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Target Price to $64.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

INDB stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.90. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

