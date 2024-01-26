Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $23.55

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $24.66. Kenon shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 1,029 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 260,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 84,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 143.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

