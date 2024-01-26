KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $93.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.53.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $85.36 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.