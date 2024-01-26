Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.67

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €27.67 ($30.08) and last traded at €27.73 ($30.14), with a volume of 83900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €27.84 ($30.26).

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.66. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of €23.87 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

