Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $26.56 on Friday, reaching $839.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $685.97.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,403,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.