Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9,200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,156. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.