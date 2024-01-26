Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $351,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

IAK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. 16,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $107.28.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

