Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.45. 555,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $243.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

