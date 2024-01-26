Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. 652,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,055. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

