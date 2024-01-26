Larson Financial Group LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,111,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592,135. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

