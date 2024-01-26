Larson Financial Group LLC Has $69,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.08. 127,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

