Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $115,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,707. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

