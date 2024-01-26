Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $59,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $19.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,222.33. 69,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,153.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

