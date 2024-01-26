Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 740 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 326,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $155.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

