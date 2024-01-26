Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after buying an additional 387,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after buying an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. The company had a trading volume of 318,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,785. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

