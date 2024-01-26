Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 479,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 245,243 shares.The stock last traded at $442.60 and had previously closed at $439.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.40.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.71.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,472. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

