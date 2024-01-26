Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,908 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.