LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

LG Display Stock Performance

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 599,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

About LG Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 31.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

