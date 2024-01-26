LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
LG Display Stock Performance
NYSE:LPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 599,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.