Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,311,700.68 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

LLYVA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,192. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

