Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion and approximately $15.45 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,273.84 or 0.05436548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,368,652 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,370,303.7143929. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,219.75217982 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $17,561,819.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

