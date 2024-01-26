Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.32. 9,802,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,174,865. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.