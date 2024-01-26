Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

LNC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 222,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln National by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 585,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

