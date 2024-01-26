Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 198.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.92. 171,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

