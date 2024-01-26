Lincoln National Corp Buys 448 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

