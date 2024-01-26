Lincoln National Corp Buys 7,117 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

MO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,242,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

