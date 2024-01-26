Lincoln National Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.12. 870,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,506. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

