Lincoln National Corp Has $3.32 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

