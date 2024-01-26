Lincoln National Corp Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,614 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

