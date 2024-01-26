Lincoln National Corp Has $5.83 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

