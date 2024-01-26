Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,459 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

